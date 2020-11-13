North Kerry’s COVID incidence rate among the highest nationally

The North Kerry area has the third highest COVID-19 incidence rate in the country.

This is according to data released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which has calculated the 14-day incidence rate of COVID-19 in all local electoral areas (LEAs) in the Republic.

Over the past week, four of the six electoral areas in Kerry experienced a reduction in their rate, while Chorca Dhuibhne remains the least affected nationally.

During the fortnight up to Monday night (9th November), there were 116 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the Listowel Local Electoral area; this gives the region a 14-day incidence rate of 405 cases per 100,000 population.

This is the highest rate nationally, outside of two LEAs in Donegal.

This can be partially put down to an outbreak of COVID-19 among residents and staff in Oaklands Nursing Home in Listowel earlier this month.

The Killarney LEA has a rate of 105 per 100,000, with 31 cases, and the Tralee LEA has a 14-day incidence rate of 82, having recorded 27 cases.

Kenmare LEA’s 14-day rate has also decreased, down to 72 cases per 100,000 over the past two weeks, having recorded 18 cases.

Castleisland LEA has a rate of 76 per 100,000, following 13 cases, while Corca Dhuibhne’s prevalence is the lowest in the country.

According to the HPSC, the West Kerry peninsula has recorded fewer than five new cases over the past two weeks, one of only three LEAs in the Republic to do so.

Over the two-week period up to Monday night, there were at least 205 new cases in Kerry, down from 249 the previous week.