North Kerry woman makes 200 calls per week to older people during pandemic

A North Kerry woman says she has made 200 phone calls every week since the beginning of the pandemic to check in with older people in the community.

Mairead Hanlon is an activities co-ordinator for older people with Ard Chúram Day Care Service and Centre in Listowel.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ms Hanlon has been calling older people to check on how they are.

She also says services such as Ard Chúram have been looking at and refining out-reach and other services for older people:

If you want to get in contact with Mairead you can call 086 869 6341