A north Kerry vintage club is celebrating forty years of an iconic tractor this weekend.

Lixnaw Vintage Club will be hosting an event in the village marking the milestone for the Ford TW.

There will also be a car and tractor run on tonight to raise funds for Pieta House.

Morgan O’Flaherty from Lixnaw Vintage Club says they are looking for all types of Ford vehicles to take part in the event.

He says when the Ford TW arrived on farmyards it would have been a huge draw: