North Kerry town without functioning post box for over two weeks

A North Kerry town has been without a functioning post box for over two weeks.

The box outside the An Post office in Tarbert has been out of use for over two weeks, despite claims that there has been frequent contact with An Post about the situation.

John Fox of the Tarbert Development Association says An Post were made aware that the post box would need to be replaced back in November.

He added the postmistress in Tarbert had also been in contact with An Post just before the box became unusable, and was told there was a new one coming.

He says there’s no way of posting a letter outside of post office opening hours at the moment, which is not good enough.

Radio Kerry has contacted An Post for comment and is currently awaiting a reply.