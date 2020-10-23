North Kerry second-worst COVID affected area in Munster

North Kerry has the second-highest prevalence of COVID-19 in Munster and is among the ten worst-affected areas nationwide, when population is taken into account.

This is according to data released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which has calculated the 14-day incidence rate of COVID-19 in all local electoral areas in the Republic.

Over the past week, four local electoral areas in Kerry recorded increases, one remained unchanged and only the Kenmare LEA recorded a decrease.

During the fortnight up to Monday night, there were 162 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the Listowel Local Electoral Area; this gives the region a 14-day incidence rate of 565 cases per 100,000 population.

When the same information was released for the fortnight up to September 28th – four weeks earlier – the North Kerry region had fewer than five cases, meaning the data was too small to calculate an incidence rate.

The latest rate of 565 per 100,000 population is among the highest in Munster, second only to Cork South-Central (804).

The Killarney LEA has a rate of 250 per 100,000, with 74 cases, and the Tralee LEA has a 14-day incidence rate of 176, having recorded 58 cases.

Kenmare LEA’s 14-day rate has decreased, down to 164 cases per 100,000 over the past two weeks, having recorded 41 cases.

Castleisland LEA has a rate of 105 per 100,000, following 18 cases, while Corca Dhuibhne’s prevalence is unchanged since last week, with 10 cases over the two weeks, giving an incidence rate of 70.

Over the two-week period up to Monday (19th) night, there were 363 new cases in Kerry.