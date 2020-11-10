North Kerry project aims to forge links between generations

A north Kerry primary school has embarked on an inter-generational project aiming to build links with older members of the community during the pandemic.

Lenamore National School in Ballylongford is encouraging people who would like to take part to contact them by email or letter.

The first correspondence came from Kitty McElligott in Ballylongford Active Retirement who outlined what her childhood and school days were like.

While waiting for more letters from the community, the children have begun writing letters to older members in their own families.

Anna Curtin, who is a teacher in the school, says the project not only provides a link between the generations but teaches children empathy:

Anyone who would like to take part in the project can contact by writing to Lenamore National School in Ballylongford or email: [email protected]