North Kerry priest offers drive-thru Mass to connect with parishioners

A priest in North Kerry has found a way to reach out to his parishioners during the COVID-19 restrictions by offering drive-thru Mass.

Parish Priest of Moyvane Fr Kevin McNamara came up with the idea to stay connected with members of the community in a safe way.

He says there was a noticeable sadness in rural areas following the closure of Churches to the public.

Masses have been taking place behind closed doors, with a number of them being streamed online; however, Fr Kevin says older generations who are not tech-savvy are feeling excluded.

Fr McNamara says offering Mass in this manner has been a special experience for him along with the whole parish: