North Kerry priest offers drive-thru Mass to connect with parishioners

A priest in North Kerry has found a way to reach out to his parishioners during the COVID-19 restrictions by offering drive-thru Mass.
Parish Priest of Moyvane Fr Kevin McNamara came up with the idea to stay connected with members of the community in a safe way.
He says there was a noticeable sadness in rural areas following the closure of Churches to the public.
Masses have been taking place behind closed doors, with a number of them being streamed online; however, Fr Kevin says older generations who are not tech-savvy are feeling excluded.
Fr McNamara says offering Mass in this manner has been a special experience for him along with the whole parish: