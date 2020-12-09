North Kerry nursing home, taken over by HSE, closing today

A north Kerry nursing home, which was taken over by the HSE following a court order, is closing today.

Nine residents of Oaklands Nursing Home in Derry Listowel passed away after contracting COVID-19.

On November 18th, the HSE took over responsibility for Oaklands following a court order and has been working since to find appropriate accommodation for the residents as remaining in the centre wasn’t a viable option

The HSE says the priority is that new locations are suitable for residents’ needs, their families’ wishes and, in as far as is possible, keeping them close to their own communities.

However, Sinn Féin Kerry TD Pa Daly says some families say they weren’t informed in advance of their loved ones being moved and is calling for better communication from the HSE: