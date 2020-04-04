North Kerry nursing home which relies solely on fundraising seeking donations of PPE

A North Kerry nursing home which relies solely on fundraising is seeking donations of personal protective equipment.

Aras Mhuire Nursing Home, which is in Greenville, Listowel, is a 38-resident nursing home and, while being registered with the HSE, is not funded by the health service.

Manager Trish Parkes says the nursing home sought PPE from the HSE three weeks ago; however, they were told that a national shortage meant their requirement would go unfulfilled.

However, she believes HSE-funded homes will be the first to receive any available equipment.

Ms Parkes says the nursing home, which has run at a loss for the past three years, has spent a considerable amount on PPE in recent weeks.

You can donate personal protective equipment to Aras Mhuire.

Call (068) 21470 or click here.