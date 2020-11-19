North Kerry nursing home described as “centre in chaos”

A court has heard a North Kerry nursing home was “a centre in chaos” when HIQA inspectors visited.

The Health Information and Quality Authority brought two applications before Listowel District Court this morning, seeking an order to cancel the registration of Bolden (Nursing) Limited from operating Oaklands Nursing Home in Derry, Listowel.

It also sought that the HSE be given authority to take over the control of the centre from 5 o’clock this evening.

The applications arose following a number of inspections at the home, both before and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

