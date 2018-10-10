North Kerry murder trial hears deceased man suffered catastrophic injuries

The prosecution in the murder trial of a north Kerry farmer says it will be alleged he rammed the car of another farmer multiple times with a teleporter causing him catastrophic injuries.

63-year-old Michael Ferris of Rattoo, Ballyduff has pleaded not guilty to the murder of John Anthony O’Mahony of Ardoughter, Ballyduff on April 4th 2017.

The case before Ms Justice Carmel Stewart is being heard before a jury of seven men and five women at the Central Criminal Court sitting at Tralee Courthouse.





In opening the case for the prosecution, Senior Counsel Patrick McGrath told the jury it is alleged that around 8am on April 4th 2017 Michael Ferris was driving a teleporter with large prongs to the front on a country road off the main Tralee to Ballyduff road.

Mr McGrath said it is the prosecution’s case that the accused, who is a dairy farmer, intentionally rammed a blue Peugeot 508 driven by the deceased man, 73-year-old John Anthony O’Mahony a number of times causing severe damage to the car and catastrophic injuries to the deceased.

Mr McGrath said the deceased man owned 100 acres of land used for tillage close to Mr Ferris’s dairy farm and the pair had fallen out and avoided each other over a number of years due to Mr O’Mahony’s use of a crow banger on his land.

Mr McGrath said it will be alleged that following the incident Mr Ferris went to a neighbour’s house and told her, “Mahony’s gone. I struck the car with the teleporter”.

Mr McGrath said the jury will hear medical evidence that the deceased suffered multiple trauma to his body with at least five penetrations of his body, including two that went through his body and out his back, and his blood was found on one of the teleporter prongs.

Senior Counsel for the defence Brendan Grehan said it is admitted that the accused was driving the teleporter on the morning and told the jury the issue is not what happened but why it happened.

Mr Ferris has pleaded not guilty to the charge, the case continues.