The trial of a north Kerry man charged with murder is due to begin this morning.

The Central Criminal Court is sitting in Tralee Courthouse to hear the case of Michael Ferris.

The 63-year-old from Rattoo, Ballyduff is charged with the murder of 74-year-old Anthony O’Mahony, using an agricultural machine at Rattoo, Ballyduff on April 4th 2017.





Ms. Justice Carmel Stewart is due to preside over the case, which is due to begin at 10.30.