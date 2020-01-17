North Kerry Hurling Board Officers Appointed

At the Annual Convention of the North Kerry Hurling Board the following Officers were appointed for 2020:

Chairman Pat Dineen (Kilmoyley)

Vice Chairman Tommy O’Connor (St. Brendan’s)

Secretary Joe Walsh (Kilmoyley)

Assistant Secretary Kathrina Lucid (Ballyheigue)

Treasurers Paudie Dineen (Abbeydorney) & James O’Connor (Ballyheigue)

Children’s Officer Gavin O’Connor (Kilmoyley)

Fixtures Secretary Timmy Weir (Abbeydorney)

Development Officer Tom Lawlor (Ballyheigue)

The first Kerry Hurling Coaching Conference will take place this evening.

It’s on from 7.30 to 9.30 at the Rose Hotel, Tralee.

The A.G.M. of Lady’s Walk Hurling Club will take place this evening at Lowe’s, Ballyduff, commencing at 7.30.