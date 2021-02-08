North Kerry Football – Time To Improve The Standard?

There are 16 clubs in North Kerry.

In terms of championship participation, there’s 1 in the Intermediate, 6 are in Junior Premier and 7 are in Junior.

No club from North Kerry plays in the Senior Club Championship and no school in the region plays in the Corn Ui Mhuiri.

Feale Rangers last won the County Championship in 2007, while Shannon Rangers’ last win was in the 70s.

In Kerry’s loss to Cork last year, there was one player from North Kerry in the starting 15 and one on the subs bench. Compare this with the current county champions East Kerry, who had 5 starters (including the captain) and 2 on the bench.

What does all this point to? Is it fair to suggest it’s because North Kerry football hasn’t kept pace with other parts of the county in recent years? If so, why has this happened and what can be done to arrest this decline.

Discussing this on the show tonight was Tim Murphy, Chairperson of the Kerry County Board.

John Paul Leahy, a games development officer and Ballyduff football trainer gives his view on the issue.