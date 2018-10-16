North Kerry farmer told Garda he drove teleporter into the car of the deceased

A Garda has told the north Kerry murder trial the accused told him he had made for the car of the deceased with a teleporter and drove into it.

63-year-old Michael Ferris of Rattoo, Ballyduff has pleaded not guilty to the murder of John Anthony O’Mahony of Ardoughter, Ballyduff on April 4th 2017.

It is alleged Mr Ferris, a dairy farmer, intentionally rammed the 73-year-old tillage farmer’s car multiple times with the prongs of a teleporter causing him catastrophic injuries.





Detective Sergeant Donal Horgan told the court he became aware of a serious injury collision between a car and a teleporter, which appeared to have been deliberate, at Rattoo, Ballyduff around 8.45am on April 4th 2017.

After arriving at the scene, Detective Sergeant Horgan met with Michael Ferris in a neighbour’s kitchen; he said he cautioned the accused before asking him to tell him what happened.

He said Mr Ferris told him, “Anthony Mahony was going to be coming down the road with a crow banger. There is always a problem with him for years. It would wake the dead. I spoke to him years ago about it. Today, I blocked the road with the teleporter to stop him coming down. I parked it sideways. He started hooting. I was not in the teleporter. I sat up on the teleporter. I didn’t talk to him.No good in talking to him. I had the pallet forks on the teleporter. I made for the car and drove it into it.”

Earlier, Sonya O’Connor of the ambulance service told the court when she attended the scene John Anthony O’Mahony had injuries to his face and abdomen; his injuries, Ms O’Connor said, were incompatible with life.

Mr O’Mahony was pronounced dead at 9.15am by a local GP.

The trial before Ms Justice Carmel Stewart and a jury of seven men and five women continues.