North Kerry farmer to be sentenced today for manslaughter of neighbouring landowner

A North Kerry farmer will be sentenced today for the manslaughter of a neighbouring landowner in 2017.

63-year-old dairy farmer Michael Ferris of Rattoo, Ballyduff was found guilty in October of the manslaughter of Anthony O’Mahony at Rattoo on April 4th last year.

The 73-year-old tillage farmer from Ardoughter, Ballyduff died after Mr Ferris rammed his car multiple times with the prongs of a teleporter, causing him catastrophic injuries.





Mr Ferris’s trial heard the pair had fallen out years previously over the deceased man’s use of a crow banger on his land to protect crops

Ms Justice Carmel Stewart will sentence Mr Ferris today at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin.