North Kerry farmer to be sentenced next Monday for manslaughter

A North Kerry farmer will be sentenced next Monday for the manslaughter of a neighbouring landowner in 2017.

63-year-old dairy farmer Michael Ferris of Rattoo, Ballyduff was found guilty last month by a jury of the manslaughter of Anthony O’Mahony at Rattoo on April 4th last year.

The 73-year-old tillage farmer from Ardoughter, Ballyduff died after Mr Ferris rammed his car multiple times with the prongs of a teleporter, causing him catastrophic injuries.





Mr Ferris’s trial heard the pair had fallen out years previously over the deceased man’s use of a crow banger on his land to protect crops

In victim impact statements prepared by Mr O’Mahony’s brother Seamus and sister Angela, they said they would never get over what happened and that their brother’s character had been shredded during the trial.

Today, at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin, Ms Justice Carmel Stewart adjourned sentencing to December 3rd.