North Kerry farmer jailed for 5 years for manslaughter of neighbour

A 63-year-old farmer from North Kerry has been jailed for five years for killing his neighbour in April 2017 in a dispute over a loud device used to scare crows off his land.

Michael Ferris of Rattoo, Ballyduff stood trial for Anthony O’Mahony’s murder but was found guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

He told gardaí he “just snapped” after being provoked for years by the 73-year-old farmer.





Mr O’Mahony died after Mr Ferris rammed his car multiple times with the prongs of a teleporter causing him catatrophic injuries.

Ms Justice Carmel Stewart sentenced Michael Ferris at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin.