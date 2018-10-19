North Kerry farmer found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter

A north Kerry farmer has been found guilty of the manslaughter of another farmer last year.

63-year-old Michael Ferris of Rattoo, Ballyduff had pleaded not guilty to the murder of John Anthony O’Mahony of Ardoughter, Ballyduff on April 4th 2017.

The trial heard Michael Ferris had rammed the 73-year-old tillage farmer’s car multiple times with the prongs of a teleporter, causing him catastrophic injuries, due to deceased man’s use of a crow banger.

Following four hours and twenty minutes of deliberations, the jury at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Tralee told Ms Justice Carmel Stewart they had not reached a verdict on which they were all agreed.

She told them she would accept a majority verdict on which at least ten jurors must agree.

Around ten minutes later the seven men and five women returned a majority verdict of not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter.

Sentencing will take place on November 26th in the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin.