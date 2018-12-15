North Kerry creamery to merge with Cork-based co-op

A North Kerry creamery is to merge with a Cork-based co-op.
Newtownsandes Co-op, which is based in Moyvane, has agreed to merge with North Cork Co-Operative Creameries.
The North Cork Co-op and Newtownsandes Co-op already have shared arrangements, with the Kanturk-based creamery processing over 20 million litres of milk each year for Newtownsandes, according to the Irish Examiner.
The Moyvane-based creamery was first registered in 1895 by the Assistant Registrar for Ireland Daniel O’C. Miley.
It’s understood that Newtownsandes Co-op has less than 100 current milk suppliers.
The agreed merger will be completed in the coming months, subject to approval by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.
Newtownsandes Co-op declined the offer to comment when contacted by Radio Kerry.