North Kerry COVID-19 response projects urged to apply to Community Fund

North Kerry projects responding to COVID-19 are being urged to apply for funding from SSE Airtricity’s Community Fund.

The renewable energy company is inviting applications for volunteer led community assistance relating to COVID-19, as well as projects that will help rebuild communities.

Applications will be accepted within a 20km radius of SSE Airtricity’s Leanamore Wind Farm near Ballylongford, as well as their facilities in Athea, Tournafulla, Rathcahill, and Dromada in Co Limerick.

Groups can also apply for funding to support energy efficiency and social sustainability measures, but priority will be given to the COVID-19 response.

The closing date for applications is November 13th.

For details on how to apply or for more information contact SSE Airtricity Community Development Manager, Anne Reynolds on 086 878 3104 or [email protected]