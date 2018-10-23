North Kerry community to physically oppose construction of Trieneragh solar farm

A north Kerry community says they will physically oppose to the construction of a solar farm in Trieneragh.

Batt O’Keeffe is one of the community members who objected to the development, which has been given the go ahead by An Bórd Pleanála.

Mr O’Keeffe says north Kerry is now a dump for solar farms and adds that the community plans to keep fighting against it.





They have already spent in excess of €11,000 and Mr O’Keeffe says they can’t afford a judicial review.

He says there will be physical opposition to it when it comes to the construction.