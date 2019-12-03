North Kerry bingo organiser criticises new gambling legislation

The organiser of a bingo group in North Kerry has criticised new gambling legislation.

The bill would see only 50 percent of admission fees go to prize money, as well ensuring a quarter goes to charity; the current prize rates stand between 75 and 85%.

The legislation is due to come before the Dáil tomorrow and there are fears it could threaten the future of the game.

Anna Maria Kennelly, who runs Moyvane Bingo, says it makes no distinction between the large commercial bingo operators and non-profit community bingo groups, such as hers.

She says the bill seems to list bingo as a source of potential problem-gambling.

Ms Kennelly says this isn’t the case, adding bingo is an important social event and acts as a fundraiser for community groups.

She says legislators should be focusing on betting shops: