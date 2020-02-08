North Kerry family believed to have returned from China removed from home

A family in North Kerry believed to have recently returned from China was removed from its home last night.

Unconfirmed reports say that the authorities, dressed in protective clothing and masks, entered the home at around 10 o clock.

The family was then taken by ambulance to an unknown location.

The HSE said in a statement that it would not release information about individual cases of novel Coronavirus other than confirmed cases.

There have been 15 suspected cases of Coronavirus tested in Ireland, none of which have been confirmed.