North Kerry accident blackspot closed indefinitely to traffic from today

A section of road between Abbeydorney and Ballyduff has closed today indefinitely for significant roadworks.

The R556 Rathscannell or Dale road is built on bog and has subsided, and has been the scene of many accidents.

A major upgrade is needed of a 2.2km section of the R556 between Abbeydorney and Ballyduff.

These multi-million-euro works are expected to take place next year.

€300,000 in grant aid has been provided by the Department of Transport for detailed investigations on the underlying ground conditions.

Kerry County Council is closing the road between Collins’ Cross and Ballinclogher Cross from today indefinitely to facilitate these works.

The results of these investigations will determine if the road will reopen to traffic ahead of the major upgrade of the road, which it’s hoped will happen next year.

Due to the road closure, diversions are in place via Lixnaw village (R557) and are clearly signposted.

Traffic can also divert at Collins’ Cross via Killahan, but HGVs are asked to use the Lixnaw route.

The council has acknowledged the inconvenience for residents and says access for locals will be maintained at all times.