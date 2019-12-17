Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday morning in St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney at 10.30am. Burial of ashes afterwards in Muckross Abbey Graveyard. No flowers by request please.
Almost 1,400 IFA members in Kerry vote in presidential election
1,388 Kerry IFA members cast a ballot in the organisation's presidential election.742 votes went to Munster Chairman John Coughlan followed by 437 for IFA...
Margaret (Madge) Brosnan née Brassil, Coolagown, Listowel
Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Wednesday evening from 5:00 pm to 8:00pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel for...
Mary Flynn née O’ Sullivan, Laccamore, Abbeydorney and formerly of Ballyrickard, Tralee
Reposing at The Gleasure funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday from 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm. Private cremation will follow. No flowers please, donations in...
Claims addition of third Fianna Fáil general election candidate in Kerry will not lead...
The addition of a third Fianna Fáil candidate to contest the general election in Kerry will not lead to infighting.That's according to councillor Norma...
Early frost tonight in Kerry ahead of weather warning tomorrow
Kerry road users are warned that an early frost will set in tonight making driving conditions dangerous.Roads across the county were reported to be...
Kerry Manager Speaks Of Honour & Privilege Of Kingdom Appointment
John Sugrue has spoken of the honour and privilege of becoming Kerry U20 football manager.The Former Laois Senior boss was appointed for an initial...
SOCCERPaul Pogba's Manchester United comeback has been delayed due to illness.The France midfielder was expected to return to training this week after 11 weeks...
Tuesday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
Kerry Airport Kerry Area BoardMENS DIVISION 2 POOL A: Tralee Tigers 38, St Annes 51WOMENS DIVISION 3 CUP: Tralee Tigers 40, Ballybunion Wildcats 57U17...