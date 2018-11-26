Norrie Guerin, Ballydaly, Millstreet, Co. Cork.

Reposing at her son Dan’s Residence in Ballydaly this evening (Mon 26th Nov) from 4pm to7pm. Reception into Our Lady Of Lourdes Church, Ballydaly on Tuesday for requiem mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Millstreet.

