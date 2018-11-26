Norrie Guerin, Ballydaly, Millstreet, Co. Cork.

Reposing at her son Dan’s Residence in Ballydaly this evening (Mon 26th Nov) from 4pm to7pm. Reception into Our Lady Of Lourdes Church, Ballydaly on Tuesday for requiem mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Millstreet.
Ciara Orme née Clifford, Callinafercy East, Milltown.
Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Castlemaine tomorrow Tuesday (Nov 27th) from 4pm to 7pm followed by removal to St. Michael's Church, Iveragh Road, Killorglin....
Ballyduff farmer to be sentenced for manslaughter of neighbouring landowner today
A Ballyduff farmer will be sentenced for the manslaughter of a neighbouring landowner in north Kerry today.Last month, a jury found 63-year-old Michael...
Tralee man been given a prison sentence for defiling 15-year-old girl
A Tralee man has been given a prison sentence for defiling a 15-year-old girl.30-year-old Martin Flynn of 11 Lohercannon, Tralee, had pleaded guilty...
Tralee Boxing Club Tournament Review
Boxers from Limerick, Tipperary, Cork and Kerry participated at Tralee Boxing Club.Rathkeale BC brought a strong team of seven boxers, going home with 5...
Monday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
At the Mixed Doubles Shields tournament: Div 3. Jenelle Griffin (Moyvane)& Listowel’s Cian Liston defeated Sam Hayes (Killarney) & Aidan Evans (Annascaul) 21/15 21/14. Div...
Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Munster Colleges GAA U19 E Football Quarter Final Curran’s 11:30 Desmond College Gortboy V Killorglin Community College Electric Ireland HE GAA Fresher Football Division 2 League Semi-Final: ITT v...