Normal Service Resumes For National League Basketball Sides

All 4 Kerry basketball sides are back in action this weekend, some after a Christmas Break.

In the Mens Superleague.

Garveys Tralee Warriors welcome DBS Eanna to the Tralee Sports Complex for a 7:30 Tip Off.

While Keanes Supervalu Killorglin are on the road. They face Maree from 8.

In Mens Division One.

Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney and Tradehouse Central Ballincollig meet in the Cork/Kerry Derby.

That one tips off at 7:30.

Will in Womens Division One

Team Tom Mc Carthys begin a double game weekend tonight.

They have an away game at Swords Thunder with tip off at 7.