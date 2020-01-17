Norma Moriarty says party colleague entitled to support whatever candidate he wants

South Kerry Fianna Fáil election candidate Norma Moriarty says her party colleague Michael Cahill is entitled to support whoever he wants.

She was speaking after Mid Kerry based Cllr Cahill yesterday declared he’s to support Tralee-based candidate Norma Foley in the General Election out of family loyalty, and not Cllr Moriarty who’s geographically nearest to him.

Councillors Moriarty and Foley, and Ballyheigue TD John Brassil are the three Fianna Fáil names that will appear on the ballot paper in Kerry on February 8th.

Cllr Moriarty says Cllr Michael Cahill can do what he wants, that she’s running on her own agenda of trying to increase the population of rural Kerry, with party’s main focus to get Fianna Fáil people elected.