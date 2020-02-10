Norma Foley takes final seat in Kerry

The fifth seat in the Kerry constituency has been taken by Norma Foley of Fianna Fáil.

The poll-topper in last May’s local elections in the Tralee Municipal District took the final seat on the eighth count – the distribution of the votes received by the eliminated Greeen Party candidate Cleo Murphy.

After the eighth count, Cllr Foley had 11,989 votes thus eliminating party colleague and outgoing TD John Brassil who polled 8,655 votes following the distribution of Cleo Murphy’s transfers.

Norma Foley will join poll-topper Michael Healy-Rae, Sinn Féin’s Pa Daly, Brendan Griffin of Fine Gael and independent deputy Danny Healy-Rae as Kerry’s representatives in the 33rd Dáil.