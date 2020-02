Norma Foley says it’s regrettable that Fianna Fáil’s bid to win 2 seats in Kerry appears set to come up short.

Cllr Foley is the best placed of three Fianna Fail candidates to win a seat in the Kingdom, based on final tallies.

The former Cathaoirleach of Kerry looks set to battle for the final seat with outgoing Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil, who she’s outperforming by 2 percentage points based on tallies.

Norma Foley says it’s unfortunate.