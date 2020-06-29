Norma Foley Appointed Minister for Education – June 29th, 2020

Jerry speaks to Fianna Fáil TD for Kerry Norma Foley who became the seventh Kerry TD to sit at the Cabinet table, after she was appointed Minister for Education. She has become Kerry’s first female Senior Minister. She tells Jerry of her surprise at being appointed and her plans for the department moving forward.

