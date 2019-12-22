Noreen P. Healy, Ballyhearney, Valentia Island.

Waking at her Residence this (Sunday) evening (Dec.22nd), from 6pm-9pm and tomorrow (Monday), (Dec.23rd), from 4.30pm -7.30pm, arriving at 8pm to St.Derarca & Teresa’s Church, Chapeltown.  Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday morning (Dec.24th), at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Cill Mhór Cemetery. Family flowers only please.  Donatioins if desired, to The National Ambulance Service, University Hospital Kerry. Enquiries to Lynch’s Funeral Directors Valentia Island.

