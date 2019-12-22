Waking at her Residence this (Sunday) evening (Dec.22nd), from 6pm-9pm and tomorrow (Monday), (Dec.23rd), from 4.30pm -7.30pm, arriving at 8pm to St.Derarca & Teresa’s Church, Chapeltown. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday morning (Dec.24th), at 11am. Burial afterwards in Cill Mhór Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donatioins if desired, to The National Ambulance Service, University Hospital Kerry. Enquiries to Lynch’s Funeral Directors Valentia Island.
Latest News
Men’s Super League Defeats For Killorglin & Tralee
Both Kerry teams have lost in the Men’s Super League.Keanes Supervalu Killorglin went down 90-71 to DBS Eanna.Garvey’s Tralee Warriors were beaten 84-81...
Sunday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Munster Junior Cup 2nd Round (extra time & pens if needed) 2-00 Tralee Dynamos v Killarney Celtic , Venue Cahermoneen...
Sunday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
KERRY AIRPORT U17 BOYS: TK Cougars v St Brendans B, at 12:00
Morning Sports Update
SOCCERTottenham boss Jose Mourinho says today's Premier League meeting with Chelsea should be about his players - and not about him.The former Stamford Bridge...
Noreen P. Healy, Ballyhearney, Valentia Island.
Waking at her Residence this (Sunday) evening (Dec.22nd), from 6pm-9pm and tomorrow (Monday), (Dec.23rd), from 4.30pm -7.30pm, arriving at 8pm to St.Derarca & Teresa's...
Latest Sports
Men’s Super League Defeats For Killorglin & Tralee
Both Kerry teams have lost in the Men’s Super League.Keanes Supervalu Killorglin went down 90-71 to DBS Eanna.Garvey’s Tralee Warriors were beaten 84-81...
Sunday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Munster Junior Cup 2nd Round (extra time & pens if needed) 2-00 Tralee Dynamos v Killarney Celtic , Venue Cahermoneen...
Sunday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
KERRY AIRPORT U17 BOYS: TK Cougars v St Brendans B, at 12:00