Noreen O’Riordan (née Harrington), Main Street, Milltown & late of Market House, Kenmare.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine on Sunday (Dec.29th), from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to The Sacred Heart Church Milltown, arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (Dec.30th), at 11am. Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Palliative Care, Kerry.
Latest News
Festivals continue to be focus for Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce
Festivals continue to be a major focus for Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce.That's according to Chamber President, Paul Sherry.He says among some changes...
Day 3 of St Mary’s Basketball Blitz Underway
St. Mary's Basketball club's academy children made history last evening when they became the youngest ever players to take part in the event which...
Scotts Lakers Are Kerry’s Only Representatives On National Basketball Scene Today
Scott's Lakers are the sole Kerry representatives on the National Scene this weekend.They have travelled to IT Carlow in Mens Division One.It is an...
Morning Sport Update
SoccerManchester City Boss Pep Guardiola has said his side need to remain mentally strong, that’s after their Premier League Title hopes were dealt a...
Latest Sports
