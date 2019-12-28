Noreen O’Riordan (née Harrington), Main Street, Milltown & late of Market House, Kenmare.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine on Sunday (Dec.29th), from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to The Sacred Heart Church Milltown, arriving at 7.30pm.  Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (Dec.30th), at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.  Family flowers only please.  Donations in lieu to Palliative Care, Kerry.

