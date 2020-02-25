Noreen O’Neill née Hanafin of Glencairn, Caherslee and formerly of St. Brendan’s Park, Tralee.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Wednesday from 4pm to 6pm.

Removal at 6pm to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 11 am. Private cremation will follow. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Intensive Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee. House private please.