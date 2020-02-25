Noreen O’Neill née Hanafin of Glencairn, Caherslee and formerly of St. Brendan’s Park, Tralee.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Wednesday from 4pm to 6pm.
Removal at 6pm to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee.  Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 11 am.  Private cremation will follow.  Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Intensive Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee. House private please.

