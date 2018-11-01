Noreen O’Connor née O’Sullivan Mc Cann, Ferndale Avenue, Killarney & late of Mangerton, Kilgarvan.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Friday (Nov 2nd) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Friday to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. Donations if desired to Marymount Hospice.

