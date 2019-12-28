Noreen O’ Rourke née Geaney, Clash, Abbeyfeale

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Monday from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Removal on Tuesday to the Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale to arrive for 11.00 am Requiem Mass. Funeral afterwards to Reilig íde Naofa Abbeyfeale. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre
Cllr says Castleisland graveyard flood relief works will be done with or without council...
The council has been told that works to alleviate flooding at a Castleisland graveyard will be done with or without its approval.Independent Councillor Charlie...
28 CAB targets in Kerry
The Criminal Assets Bureau had 28 targets in Kerry this year.CAB saw a 40% increase in its activity in the first 11 months of...
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERBottom-side Norwich are leading Tottenham in the Premier League.Mario Vrancic gave the homeside the lead at Carrow Road - it's currently 1-0 with 20...
Tennis – Players of the Decade
As 2019 and the decade comes to a close we look back on the last 10 years of Tennis stars.John Hennessy picks out his...
