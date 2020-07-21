Noreen O Mahony nee O Carroll of Main Street, Ardfert

A private family funeral will take place for Noreen with the Requiem Mass being celebrated at 11.30 on Thursday in Saint Brendan’s Church, Ardfert and interment afterwards in the Old Cemetery, Churchill

Family Flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Saint Joseph’s Young Priests Society, care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee

Beloved wife of the late Michael (Mick) and dear mother of John, Mike, Ger, Breda, Aido and Siobhán and sister of Florrie (M.P.S.I. Tralee)

Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of ten people and only members of the household, close family or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

