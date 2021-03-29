Noreen O’ Connor – Cronin of Tureencahill, Gneeveguilla, County Kerry. Formerly of Ballinahulla, Ballydesmond.

Requiem Mass for Noreen O’ Connor – Cronin, will take place on Wednesday March 31st at 11:30am, in the Church of Holy Rosary Gneeveguilla. A private Funeral Mass will take place for Noreen.

Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the following link only:

(Please note this will not be streamed via the Church of Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla webcam)

Cremation afterwards in Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co.Cork.

The Funeral Cortege will leave the family residence at 10:45am via Tureencahill and Quarry Cross, proceeding to the Church of Holy Rosary Gneeveguilla.

Family flowers only donations if desired, to the Pallative Care Unit, Kerry University Hospital.

