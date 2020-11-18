Noreen (Nora) Whyte née Mc Auliffe

Tillaughna Causeway and late of Dysert Lixnaw.

A private family funeral will take place for Noreen with the Requiem Mass live streamed on Diocese of Kerry Causeway /Ballyduff website on Friday at 11 O’ Clock in St. John’s Causeway followed by burial in St. John’s Cemetery.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****

Enquiries to Casey’s Undertakers Causeway.