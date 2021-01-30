Noreen Leen (nee Murphy) of Lee Drive Ballinorig Tralee and formerly of Connolly Park and Old Marian Park Tralee.

A Strictly private family funeral will take place for Noreen. The Requiem Mass will take place on Monday February 1st at 12.00 Noon in St. John’s Parish Church Tralee and will be live streamed at www.stjohns.ie

Burial will take place immediately afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

House Strictly Private Please.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry.

Enquiries to Mc Elligotts Funeral Home Tralee.

Son Anthony, daughter Vanessa, brother Patrick, grandchildren Tanya and Shane, great-granddaughter Kayleigh, daughter-in-law Kathleen, nephews, nieces, extended family and wide circle of friends.

