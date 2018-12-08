Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Sunday (Dec.9th) from 4pm – 7pm, followed by removal to St.Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday morning at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Kilshenane, Cemetery, Tralee Road, Listowel. House Private please. Donations if desired, to Listowel Community Hospital.
Over €3 million of Kerry County Council income for 2019 to come from parking...
Over €3 million of Kerry County Council's income for 2019 will come from parking fines and charges.The council says parking revenue is a critical...
Noreen Hickey (née Flavin), 47, Ballygologue Park, Listowel.
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Sunday (Dec.9th) from 4pm - 7pm, followed by removal to St.Mary's Church, Listowel. Requiem Mass...
Eaván Murphy, 36 Upper William Street, Listowel.
Funeral arriving at St.Mary's Church Listowel on Monday afternoon (Dec. 10th) for 2pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel. ...
Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Moran’s of Dingle West Kerry Minor Football Championship Semi-Finals in Gallarus Dingle v An Ghaeltacht at 1.15 Annascaul/Lispole v Castlegregory at 2.45
Saturday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
Senior Womens Div 3 Cup: TK Vixens 40 Tralee Imperials 35SENIOR MENS DIV 2 Pool A: Glenbeigh Falcons 47 St Marys 73 St Pauls 68...
Kerry Team Aiming To Advance In National Basketball Cup
Team Tom McCarthys St Marys Castleisland have an away tie today in the Hula Hoops Women’s Division One National Cup. They’re at Swords Thunder in...