Noreen Guiney nee Buckley, Glountane, Brosna and formerly of Glencarney, Rockchapel

reposing at O’Donnell’s Funeral Home on Friday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to St. Carthage’s Church, Brosna. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in The Old Cemetery, Brosna
Latest News
A Proposal to Deal with Vexatious Planning Objections – June 13th, 2019
Brendan outlined his suggestion to Jerry.
Free Travel Companion Pass – June 13th, 2019
Nora has type 1 diabetes and is at risk of hypoglycaemic attacks. She has a free travel pass which she appreciates as she has...
Committed to Cleanliness but Also to Understanding – June 13th, 2019
Team Bramble is a group in Tralee which organises clean ups. It emerged this week that colostomy bags were being regularly dumped. Gillian Wharton...
TD John Brassil on Home Help Freeze & Dispute Within FF – June 13th,...
The Kerry Fianna Fáil TD has addressed restrictions on new applications for home help services. He also addressed the situation within his party. Cllr...
Goodbye to all That – June 13th, 2019
At the end of this month, the postmistress in Killorglin Post Office, Nora O’Sullivan-Looney will retired after 35 years working for An Post.
Latest Sports
Munster Rugby President Says Province Close To Winning Silverware
The new President of Munster Rugby says the province is not far off from winning some silverware.Mike Keane from Tralee Rugby Club, who was...
Garveys Tralee Warriors Sign Daniel Jokubaitis From Killorglin
Reigning Men's Super League champions Garvey's Tralee Warriors have secured the services of former Killorglin star player Daniel Jokubaitis for the 2019/2020 season.The 25...
Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update
GOLFBrooks Koepka (pron: kep-ka) starts his bid to win a third consecutive US Open golf title later.The feat hasn't been achieved since...