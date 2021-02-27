Noreen Griffin nee Burke of Curraghmore, Firies

A private family funeral for Noreen Griffin nee Burke will take place. The funeral cortege for Noreen Griffin nee Burke will arrive at Kiltallagh Church on Monday (March 1st) at 1.50PM for 2.00PM Requiem Mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed at www.castlemaineparish.com

Enquiries to Eamon O’Connor, Funeral Director, Firies.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

