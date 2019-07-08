Noreen Falvey née O’ Sullivan, Cappaganeen, Beaufort, Killarney and late of Cooleanig, Beaufort

Reposing at O’ Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Tuesday evening from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. Removal at 6:30pm on Tuesday evening to St. Mary’s Church, Beaufort. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort.

