Noreen Falvey née O’ Sullivan, Cappaganeen, Beaufort, Killarney and late of Cooleanig, Beaufort

Reposing at O’ Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Tuesday evening from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. Removal at 6:30pm on Tuesday evening to St. Mary’s Church, Beaufort. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort.
Evening Sports Update
TENNISThe remarkable run of 15-year old Coco Gauff at Wimbledon has come to an end.She lost in the fourth round in straight sets...
Tralee restaurant shut for completely inadequate level of cleaning
A Tralee restaurant was ordered to close for having a completely inadequate level of cleaning and staff not washing their hands.Indian Castle Restaurant of...
Tralee pub owner says he can’t comment on building works stoppage
The owner of a Tralee business where building works have stopped following concerns over structural issues says he can't comment at present.On Saturday, Kerry...
Gardaí examine CCTV after cash is stolen from ATM in Tralee town centre
Gardaí are examining CCTV footage, after several hundred Euro in cash was stolen from an ATM in the centre of Tralee.On Tuesday afternoon last,...
KDL Fixtures Revealed
Monday 8th July Tommy Healy Memorial Cup 1/4 Final (extra time & pens if needed) 7-30 Rattoo Rovers B v Mastergeeha FC ...
Kerry Golf News & Results
KillorglinLadies Results: 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by The Europe Hotel and Resort: 1. Susan Darby (34) 43 pts. 2. Eleanor McCarthy ...