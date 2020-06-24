Noreen Esther Healy (nee O Shea) of Muchsna, Kenmare & formerly of Ashgrove, Kenmare

A private family funeral for Noreen Esther Healy will take place on Friday, June 26th at 11am from Holy Cross Church, Kenmare and will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.com with burial afterward in the Old Kenmare Cemetery. A memorial mass will take place at a later date.

Enquiries to O Connors Funeral Directors, Kenmare.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

