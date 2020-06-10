Noreen Ebert (nee O Rourke) Woodview, Tralee & formerly of Knockbrack, Firies & New York

Removal will take place on Friday morning from Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine to Kiltallagh Church for a private family funeral with burial after in the adjoining cemetery.

Noreen is predeceased by her husband Robert and brothers Sonny & John Joe and her sister Betty.

Deeply missed by her brother Dermot, sister-in-law Mollie, nieces, nephews, many grandnieces & grandnephews in Ireland & the U.K., extended family, neighbours & friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

