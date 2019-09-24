Noreen Daly née Ahern, Ballybehy, Abbeyfeale.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale tomorrow Wednesday (Sept 25th) from 5pm. Followed by removal at 8pm to the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale. Flowers accepted or donations to the Oncology Unit, University Hospital Limerick or Milford Care Centre.