Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale tomorrow Wednesday (Sept 25th) from 5pm. Followed by removal at 8pm to the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale. Flowers accepted or donations to the Oncology Unit, University Hospital Limerick or Milford Care Centre.
Noreen Daly née Ahern, Ballybehy, Abbeyfeale.
William Lenihan, Flemby, Ballymacelligott and late of Toureen, Glanageenty, Ballymacelligott.
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church St., Castleisland tomorrow Wednesday (Sept 25th) from 5pm to 7.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to Ballymacelligott Church of Ireland. ...
Councillor proposed 10% LPT base rate increase for major projects
A Kerry County Councillor says he proposed a 10% increase in the base rate for the Local Property Tax to ensure major projects could...
Kerry group says there is mental health and suicide crisis among Travellers
Groups representing Travellers believe there is a 'mental health and suicide crisis' within the community.The first meeting of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Key...
96% of speeding charges struck out in Killorglin court over past two-and-a-half years
96% of speeding charges were struck out in Killorglin District Court over the past two-and-a-half years.According to figures released by the Courts Service, nearly...
Kerryman Named Motherwell Manager
Kerry’s Diarmuid O’Carroll is the new manager of the Motherwell U18 team.The 32 year-old Killarney native replaces Darren O’Dea in the position.O’Carroll tweeted: “Motherwell...
St.Pauls National Basketball League Campaign Launched
Scotts Lakers St. Paul's Killarney have launched their National League campaign in Scotts Hotel, Killarney.At a well attended function, the speakers included Scotts Lakers...
RUGBYThe Irish coaching team are hopeful that Johnny Sexton will be able to train on Thursday and be available for Saturday's clash with hosts...