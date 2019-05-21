Noreen Curran nee Fitzgerald, Breahig, Waterville

reposing at Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville on Wednesday from 5.30 to 8.30pm followed by removal to St. Finian’s Church, Waterville arriving at 9pm. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Valentia Hospital.

