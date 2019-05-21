Noreen Curran nee Fitzgerald, Breahig, Waterville

reposing at Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville on Wednesday from 5.30 to 8.30pm followed by removal to St. Finian’s Church, Waterville arriving at 9pm. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Valentia Hospital.
Rahillys Awarded County Football League Win After Appeal Against Rathmore Result
Kerins O’Rahillys have been awarded the points from their recent County Senior Football League match against Rathmore.The Division 1 fixture was declared a draw...
Novice Club Football Semi-Finals Fixed for Sunday June 2nd
The Novice Club Football Championship semi-finals have been fixed for Sunday June 2nd.Tuosist are to host Scartaglin, with Asdee home to Castlegregory.Both games will...
Evening Sports Update
RacingKerry jockey Oisin Murphy is relishing the prospect of riding Telecaster in the Investec Epsom Derby on Saturday week.Last week, the Hughie Morrison trained...
Terrace Talk – May 20th, 2019
On this week's Terrace TalkDrugs in sport – claims younger players in the county are accessing drugs with ease – Cllr Mike KennellyDoes Joe...
Kerry Airport’s operating profit up a quarter of a million euro
Kerry Airport is reporting an increase of almost a quarter of a million euro in operating profit.The Farranfore facility has announced its results for...
