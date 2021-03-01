Noreen Cronin née Mc Kenna, Park Grove, Tiernaboul, Killarney and formerly of Mount Henry, Firies.

A private funeral will take place for Noreen Cronin née Mc Kenna in St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney. Noreen’s requiem mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral on Wednesday morning at 10.30am

Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery.

